公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Transocean's Baa3 ratings

Aug 16 Transocean, Inc

* Moody's affirms Transocean's Baa3 ratings following its announced agreement to acquire Aker Drilling ASA

