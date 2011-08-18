TEXT-Fitch rates Shinhan Card 2011-3 AAAsf/Stable

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 18 - This announcement amends the version issued earlier today to include the quantum of change in the monthly payment rate in the fourth paragraph.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Shinhan Card 2011-3 International Ltd's USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2016 a 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook. The transaction is a securitisation of credit card receivables denominated in Korean won (KRW) and originated by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (SHC, also the servicer; 'A-'/Negative/'F2').

The rating and Outlook are based on 23% of credit enhancement provided by the subordinated seller interest; non-subordinated seller interest within the transaction absorbing the dilution risk of the credit card receivables; a cash reserve funded at closing which covers two months of interest payments, expenses and servicer transition costs; early amortisation triggers and servicer termination triggers; and currency and interest rate swaps provided by Citibank Korea Inc. (CKI, rated 'A'/'F1'/RWN), guaranteed by Citibank, N.A. ('A+'/'F1+'/RWN).

The rating is further supported by CKI's undertaking under the swap to make the appropriate USD payments to the note account if a transfer and convertibility event occurs in South Korea; back-up servicing provided by CKI; SHC's strong leading position in South Korea's credit card market with a 24.2% market share by transaction volume as at end- February 2011; and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.

In addition, Fitch conducted rating sensitivity tests. A 50% decrease in the base-case monthly payment rate, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a five-notch downgrade of the notes from 'AAAsf' to 'Asf'. An increase in the base-case default rate by 50%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a two-notch downgrade of the notes to 'AAsf'. There may be no rating impact if the base-case yield rate was to decline by 50%, while keeping other risk factors constant. The results should only be considered as one potential outcome given that the transaction is exposed to multiple dynamic risk factors, and the analysis assumes the most conservative portfolio mix, which may be different from the actual mix of the portfolio. Furthermore, the sensitivity analysis does not consider the early amortisation triggers nor servicer termination triggers. In practice, early amortisation or servicer termination may have already been triggered when these risk factors deteriorate and thus the transaction is protected by accelerated repayment of the notes.

As at the initial cut-off date on 5 July 2011, the total collateral pool consisted of KRW572.5bn of outstanding credit card receivables from 457,000 account holders. At closing, SHC entrusted credit card receivables to CKI, which in turn issued the investor interest, subordinated seller interest and seller interest certificates. The investor interest was transferred to Shinhan Card 2011-3 Asset Securitisation Specialty Co. Ltd. (the bond issuer), while the subordinated seller interest and the seller interest were retained by SHC. The bond issuer then issued the bonds for a total of USD300m to the off-shore note issuer, Shinhan Card 2011-3 International Ltd, which in turn issued the notes to raise the funds needed to subscribe the bonds. The bond proceeds were used to fund the purchase of the investor interest by the bond issuer.

The transaction consists of a 45-month revolving period, a six-month controlled amortisation and a 12-month tail period. Early amortisation events of the notes can be triggered during either the revolving period or the controlled amortisation phase to protect investors against any deterioration in the portfolio. Key early amortisation triggers include an average payment rate of the three immediately preceding collection periods of less than 35%, an average delinquency ratio of the three immediately preceding collection periods of more than 2%, and the occurrence of a servicer termination event.

There are five types of credit card products included in this transaction, which are lump sum purchase, instalment purchase, cash advance, revolving purchase, and revolving cash advance. Since the pool performance of the credit card receivables will change depending on the product mix, the transaction sets a product composition limit to prevent any deterioration in pool performance: the lump sum product is restricted to 70%, the instalment product to 45%, the cash advance product (excluding revolving cash advance) to 45%, and the revolving payment basis product (including revolving purchase and revolving cash advance) to 35%. The transaction has set eligibility criteria for purchasing additional receivables during the revolving period, which ensures the quality of the pool is maintained throughout the transaction life.

CKI's obligations as the swap provider, account bank and designated FX bank are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Citibank N.A., and Fitch has received satisfied legal opinions from Citibank N.A. (for the guarantee agreements) as well as from the transaction legal counsels.

The tranche thickness percentage (TT%), defined as the ratio of the issuance size of the investor interest to the closing aggregate balance of investor interest and subordinated seller interest, is 77%. The tranche thickness loss multiple is 8.65x, which is calculated as the TT% divided by Fitch's base case loss expectation. See also "Structured Finance Tranche Thickness Metrics" special report dated 29 July 2011 for more details.

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal by the legal final maturity in November 2016.