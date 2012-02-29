版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 29日 星期三 22:33 BJT

TEXT-S&P summary:Chrysler Group LLC

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Chrysler Group LLC ---------------------------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Michigan

Primary SIC: Motor vehicles

and car bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 17120R

Mult. CUSIP6: 17121E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

10-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--

30-Apr-2009 D/-- D/--

22-Dec-2008 CC/-- CC/--

07-Aug-2008 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

31-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--

02-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Michigan-based automaker Chrysler Group LLC's business risk profile as "weak," and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" as defined by our criteria. Under our criteria, the combination of these profiles is consistent with our corporate credit rating.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐