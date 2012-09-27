TEXT-Fitch affirms Postbank at 'A+'; outlook stable; affirms and withdraws viability rating

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Postbank AG's (Postbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn Postbank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS

Postbank's IDRs are equalized with those of its strategic majority shareholder, Deutsche Bank AG (DB; 'A+'/Stable). DB's own Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflecting Fitch's' opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of support from the German government, if needed. For Postbank, Fitch considers that any state support would most likely come through DB first, but would also take into account Postbank's large retail banking operations.

DB indirectly holds 94.1% of Postbank's shares and Fitch views Postbank to be core to DB's strategy of becoming a universal bank with ambition in strengthening its more stable businesses, especially domestic retail banking.