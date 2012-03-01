TEXT-S&P cuts JLOC XXVIII class C; afms rtgs on three classes

March 01 -
OVERVIEW
-- JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type CMBS transaction that was
arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- We have lowered to 'B (sf)' our rating on the class C senior trust
certificates because we believe that the likely recovery prospect for the
related collateral properties is under downward pressure, given the limited
remaining period until the transaction's legal final maturity date.
-- We have affirmed our 'A (sf)' rating on class B and removed the rating
from CreditWatch negative because we expect principal redemption for this
class--currently the transaction's highest-level tranche--to continue to
progress, given that additional collateral properties are set to be sold.
-- We have affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on the class D senior trust
certificates and on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine
specified bonds.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'B (sf)' from 'BB-
(sf)' its rating on the class C senior trust certificates issued under the JLOC XXVIII
transaction (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A (sf)' rating on the
class B senior trust certificates and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative
implications. We initially placed the rating on class B on CreditWatch negative on April 26,
2011. Then, on June 15, 2011, we simultaneously lowered the rating on class B to 'A (sf)' from
'AA (sf)' and kept it on CreditWatch negative. Today, we also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)'
ratings on the class D senior trust certificates and on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2
floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds (also listed below). The class A senior trust
certificates and Nakano Holding TMK's series 3-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds have
already been fully redeemed.
Of the four specified bonds (two senior and two mezzanine specified bonds)
issued by two obligors that initially backed the transaction, two specified
bonds (one senior and one mezzanine specified bond) issued by one obligor
remain. The two remaining specified bonds originally represented about 51% of
the total initial issue amount of the transaction.
The asset manager is still in the process of selling the properties backing
the specified bonds in line with the property sales plan. Nevertheless, we
believe that completing collection through the sales of the related collateral
properties will require some time, as many of these properties remain unsold.
The performance of the properties backing the remaining specified bonds is
almost within the scope of our projection as of September 2011, when we
lowered our assumption regarding the likely collection amount from these
properties and reviewed our ratings. However, we have revised downward our
assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the collateral
properties this time because, with the transaction's legal final maturity date
only seven months away, it is our view that the likely recovery prospect for
the related collateral properties is under downward pressure. We currently
assume the combined value of the properties to be about 57% of our initial
underwriting value, compared with 63% of our underwriting value as of
September 2011. We today lowered our rating on class C to reflect this revised
assumption.
Meanwhile, we affirmed our rating on class B and removed the rating from
CreditWatch negative because we expect the redemption of this class, which is
already partly redeemed, to further progress, given that additional collateral
properties are set to be sold.
In addition, we affirmed our ratings on the class D senior trust certificates
and Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds
because both the trust certificates and mezzanine specified bonds are already
rated 'CCC (sf)'.
JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) transaction. The senior trust certificates and mezzanine specified
bonds were backed by 567 real estate properties. Morgan Stanley Japan
Securities Co. Ltd. served as the arranger for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of
interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal
final maturity date in October 2012 for the class B to D senior trust
certificates and the Harajuku Holding TMK series 4-2 floating rate specified
bonds.