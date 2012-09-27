TEXT-S&P:Phoenix Cos, subs rtgs unaffectd by cap mgmt plan

Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on The Phoenix Cos.
Inc. (PNX; 'B-/Stable') and its operating subsidiaries are not affected by the capital
management actions announced by PNX. These actions include paying down $48.3 million of its $175
million outstanding surplus notes at a discount at the operating company, Phoenix Life Insurance
Co.(PLIC; 'BB-/Stable'), and repurchasing $25 million outstanding shares.
PNX has been consistent in its strategy and has made substantial progress in stabilizing its
balance sheet. It expects that, by paying down a portion of the operating company surplus notes,
it can modestly improve its debt leverage and fixed-charge coverage. At the same time, PNX has
announced plans to repurchase outstanding shares from the open market. Quarterly dividends from
PLIC so far in 2012 have enabled the holding company to have more than adequate resources to
meet its obligations despite these capital management actions.
We expect these capital management actions to modestly improve PNX's financial flexibility
as measured by debt leverage and fixed-charge coverage, while the company continues to maintain
adequate resources to meet its obligations, including interest expense and claims and benefit
payments. Capital adequacy as measured by National Assoc. of Insurance Commissioners risk-based
capital will modestly decline but remains within our rating expectation.