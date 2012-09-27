TEXT-Fitch upgrades Montpelier's ratings;outlook stable

Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings today upgraded the ratings of
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd (Montpelier). These ratings upgrades include
Montpelier's senior unsecured debt rating, which was upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB', and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Montpelier
Reinsurance Ltd. (Montpelier Re), which was upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'. A full
list of ratings actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The ratings upgrade reflects Montpelier's solid operating performance and
internal capital generation over the past several years. The upgrade also
reflects that the company's underwriting performance, while still volatile
relative to many comparably rated reinsurers, is comparable to other property
catastrophe reinsurers rated by Fitch when viewed on a multi-year rolling
average basis.
Montpelier reported $169 million of net earnings in 1H12, driven by a strong
combined ratio of 67.2%, which benefited from light catastrophe losses during
the period. This result more than offsets the $124 million loss reported for the
full year 2011, when record high international catastrophe losses hurt
Montpelier's results, along with most other global reinsurers.
Fitch further observes that the company's share of global catastrophe losses
over the last several years, while significant in some cases, has been
manageable and consistent with levels that might be expected from a reinsurer of
Montpelier's size and focus.
Fitch believes that the company uses sound risk management processes to manage
its exposure to potential catastrophe-related losses by geographic zone and
relative to its capital base. Montpelier's low underwriting leverage enables the
company to preserve capital during periods that include underwriting volatility.
Fitch notes favorably that despite Montpelier's 2011 operating loss, capital
ratios (such as net premium to equity and assets to equity) consistently
remained well within tolerances for the current rating level. Fitch expects this
trend to continue for the foreseeable future.
Fitch views Montpelier's balance sheet risk as relatively modest. The company
maintains relatively low invested asset leverage and its investment portfolio is
dominated by highly rated fixed income investments that fared well during
periods of capital market volatility. There is relatively little risk of
significant adverse loss development from the company's largely short-tail
underwriting liabilities.
Montpelier's ratings continue to recognize the company's significant exposure to
earnings and capital volatility derived from its property catastrophe
reinsurance products, most recently evidenced by the company's roughly $409
million of combined catastrophe losses in 2011, including approximately $250
million combined from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquake events.
Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include weakening
of overall risk-adjusted capital strength as measured by traditional operating
leverage ratios and the company's publicly disclosed probable maximum losses
(PML's) from large catastrophe events as a percent of total shareholders'
equity.
Specifically, an increase in underwriting leverage (measured by traditional net
premiums written to equity ratios) to levels at or above 0.7 times (x) from
recent levels of 0.4x could result in a ratings downgrade. Likewise, an increase
in Montpelier's 1-100 and 1-250 year per event catastrophe PML's to 30%
(currently 19%) and 40% (currently 23%) of total equity, respectively, could
result in a downgrade.
Additionally, failure to maintain a run rate average combined ratio in the
mid-80%'s, which approximates Montpelier's average result from 2007 through
mid-year 2012, could result in ratings downgrade.
Fitch could also downgrade Montpelier's ratings if the company were to suffer
catastrophe losses that were unfavorably inconsistent with its own internally
modeled results, or that resulted in earnings and/or capital declines that were
significantly worse than comparably rated peers.
Key rating triggers that could generate longer term positive rating pressure
include a prolonged period during which Montpelier outperformed comparably rated
peers with respect to underwriting performance and overall profitability,
continued strong risk adjusted capitalization metrics, and enhanced competitive
positioning and scale in the company's key product lines.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings and assigned a Stable Rating Outlook:
Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$228,009,000 6.125% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2013 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$150,000,000 8.875% non-cumulative perpetual preferred securities to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'.
Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd.
--IFS to 'A' from 'A-'.
Montpelier Capital Trust III
--$100,000,000 floating rate trust preferred securities due March 30, 2036 to
'BBB-' from 'BB+.'