TEXT-Fitch rvs Stagecoach's otlk to neg on prpsed cash return

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has revised UK- and US-based bus and rail group, Stagecoach Group plc's (Stagecoach) and Stagecoach Transport Holdings plc's rating Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB' and Short-term IDRs at 'F3'.

The Outlook revision follows Stagecoach's proposal to return approximately GBP340m in cash to shareholders. The proposal is due for shareholder approval, which Fitch anticipates will take place on 7 October 2011. Stagecoach intends to fund the return from a combination of surplus cash and existing committed bank facilities.

The agency expects Stagecoach's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt excluding restricted cash to EBITDAR) to increase from 1.8x at FYE11 to 3.0x at FYE12 as a result of the cash return. This is higher than the leverage level viewed by Fitch as comfortable for the current ratings (at around 2.5x).

Fitch views the company's business outlook as sufficiently robust to allow continued free cash flow (FCF) generation and the agency therefore anticipates debt reduction over the next two years. However, any disappointment in trading, among other factors, may result in a prolonged period of elevated leverage and put pressure on the current ratings.

"Stagecoach has a solid track record of debt reductions following cash returns to its shareholders," says Josef Pospisil, Senior Director in Fitch's Corporate team in London. "However, higher economic uncertainty and higher post-return leverage call for more caution compared to 2007 when Fitch's Outlook on Stagecoach's ratings remained Stable following the last cash return and leverage increase to 2.3x," adds Mr Pospisil.

The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if Stagecoach reduces leverage towards the more comfortable level of 2.5x and the UK bus business weathers the full impact of the government's spending review measures.

Stagecoach reported GBP174m of unrestricted cash as of FYE11 and a further GBP185m of restricted cash is excluded from Fitch's liquidity analysis. Liquidity was also supported by GBP410m of unused committed cash credit facilities from a variety of banks due in 2016 (and further GBP68m available for non-cash utilisation). This compares with GBP63m of short-term debt (including finance leases).

Fitch anticipates Stagecoach's post-capex and post-dividend (but pre-return) FCF to be marginally negative during FY12, but turn positive from FY13 and support future liquidity. Underlying Stagecoach's cash flow generation capacity, Fitch's projected post-dividend FCF to net debt ratio for the company averages 3.5% for FY12-FY14 (compared with Fitch-rated UK peers spanning 1% to 8%).

Stagecoach's ratings are supported by the earnings stability and geographical diversity of its operations, mainly in the UK bus (68% of FY11 operating profit before group overheads and restructuring costs) and UK rail (22%) businesses.