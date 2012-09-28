版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 15:40 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of AB Funding Pty Limited following the extension of the commitment date

Sept 28 AB Funding Pty Limited

* Moody's affirmed the following rating assigned to the Variable Funding Certificates (VFC) issued by AB Funding Pty Limited:

AUD 375 million Variable Funding Certificates, Affirmed at Aa2 (sf).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐