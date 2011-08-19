TEXT-Fitch ups Deutsche Bank's UK primary servicer rtg to CPS2

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch's (DBL) UK commercial primary servicer rating to 'CPS2-' from 'CPS3+' and affirmed the special servicer rating at 'CSS3-'.

The upgrade reflects the management structure in place, comprising experienced industry professionals and enhanced succession planning since the agency's previous review in November 2009. Consequently, DBL has been able to promote staff from within the organisation to assist the new head of European servicing following the resignation of the previous co-heads in Q310. The robust risk management and control environment, which has been enhanced since 2009, also supports the ratings. DBL continues to benefit from the operational and financial support provided by its parent, Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) (DB; 'AA-'/Negative).

In addition, the technology platform remains sound and is supported by IT resources dedicated to the commercial real estate team. The servicer also leverages off DB's loan operations team based in London and is further supported by staff in Birmingham, UK which completes many of the administrative tasks associated with CMBS servicing duties. Fitch notes that the robust monitoring regime of this in-sourcing arrangement mitigates concerns over potential process inaccuracies at a remote location.

While DBL's track record in special servicing UK loans lags that of its higher-rated UK peers and its capabilities have not yet been fully tested, the longer the market downturn continues, the greater the emphasis is likely to be on the abilities of commercial mortgage special servicers to mitigate any potential losses. Fitch notes that the servicer has gained further practical special servicing experience in the past 12 months, mainly outside of the UK as a result of being appointed special servicer for two big-ticket loans secured on retail property in Germany.

With regards to DBL's reporting capabilities, Fitch notes that DBL consistently meets its reporting requirements outlined in securitisation documents, and minor improvements have been made since 2010. However, further enhancements to the reporting, specifically surrounding loan commentary, would improve the quality of the reports.

As of 31 March 2011, DBL was primary servicer for a UK portfolio of seven securitised transactions (six under the Deco series), totalling GBP2.65bn, comprising 52 loans and 224 properties. Total UK assets under management amounted to GBP4bn, comprising 65 loans and 522 properties.

Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by DBL.