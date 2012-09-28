版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 16:16 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's ups Continental AG to Ba2; positive outlook

Sept 28 Continental AG

* Moody's upgraded the corporate family rating and probability of default rating of Continental AG ("Conti") to Ba2 from Ba3.

