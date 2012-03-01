TEXT-S&P:Allison Transmission rtg not affected by IPO move

March 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on auto supplier
Allison Transmission Inc. (B+/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the commencement of an
IPO by its parent, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. We do not expect any debt
reduction to occur, because all of the shares will be sold by existing stockholders and the
company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
The largest share positions are held by private equity companies The Carlyle
Group and Onex Corp.; each owned about 49.8% of Allison's common stock as of
Dec. 31, 2011. We believe the IPO should result in a less-concentrated
shareholder base for Allison, and view the potential reduction in its
private-equity ownership as a mild positive. We could raise our ratings if
Allison's leverage declines to 4x or lower on a sustained basis. This could
occur if Allison were to increase revenues by about 10% from 2011 levels on a
sustained rebound of commercial-truck demand, while improving EBITDA margins
about 100 to 150 basis points above recent levels of about 33%. Another factor
for an upgrade would be our view of the company's longer-term business and
financial strategy after the IPO, including whether the more diverse
shareholder base lessened the likelihood of future leveraged distributions.
In our base case for the current rating, we believe adjusted leverage is
likely to be sustained at about 5x or less, despite a somewhat sluggish
recovery anticipated in its end-markets in 2012. The stable outlooks reflects
our view that Allison can generate positive free cash flow of over $300
million in 2012, sustaining recent EBITDA margins, with leverage of about 5x
or less, in line with our current assessment of its financial risk profile as
"aggressive" (as per our criteria), and its business risk profile as "fair."
For further details, please see our report on Allison Transmission Inc., dated
Dec. 15, 2011, in Ratings Direct.