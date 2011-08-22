版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 22日 星期一 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes otlk on Smurfit Kappa's Ba3 rtg to positive

Aug 22 Smurfit Kappa

*Moody's changes outlook on Smurfit Kappa's Ba3 rating to positive from stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐