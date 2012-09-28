TEXT-S&P :Prudential rtg unaffectd by acquirng Hartford Life

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Prudential
Financial Inc. (PRU; A/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries are not affected by the
announced agreement to acquire the individual life insurance business of Hartford Financial
Services Group Inc. (HIG) via a reinsurance agreement. We believe the
acquisition will bolster PRU's presence in the U.S. individual life insurance
market, particularly in wire-house and bank channels. We consider HIG's
product portfolio, which features variable and universal life products, to be
complementary to PRU's term life insurance offerings, which have accounted for
the majority of PRU's recent individual life insurance sales. Over time, we
expect the combined insurance businesses to yield expense synergies through
cost savings in overlapping functions. We expect the transaction to be
financed mainly with on-balance-sheet resources and to be modestly accretive
to pretax adjusted operating income in 2013, net of first-year integration
costs. In 2012, we expect interest coverage, on a pretax adjusted operating
income basis, of about 8.5x (6.5x including hybrids), with further improvement
in 2013. We expect the company's debt leverage to decline to near 20% and its
total financial leverage, including hybrids, to remain less than 30%.