TEXT-S&P summary: Rand Water

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Rand Water ------------------------------------ 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency A/Negative/--
Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Water Supply
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jan-2011 A/-- BBB+/--
06-Oct-2005 A+/-- BBB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
ZAR506 mil 9.97% bnds due 04/21/2021 A 02-Jul-2012
Rationale
The local currency long-term rating on South African water utility Rand Water is based on an equalization with that of the Republic of South Africa (local currency A/Stable/A-1, foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2), reflecting Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Rand Water in the event of financial distress. We equalize the foreign currency rating on Rand Water with that on South Africa. We assess Rand Water's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb+'.
