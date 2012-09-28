TEXT-S&P summary: Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- Armstrong World Industries Inc. --------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/NR Country: United States

State/Province: Pennsylvania

Primary SIC: Hard surface

floor coverings,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 042321

Mult. CUSIP6: 042476

Mult. CUSIP6: 04247A

Mult. CUSIP6: 04247B

Mult. CUSIP6: 04247C

Mult. CUSIP6: 04247Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Nov-2010 BB-/NR BB-/NR

05-Oct-2006 BB/NR BB/NR

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Lancaster, Pa.-based Armstrong World Industries Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' combined view of the company's "aggressive" financial risk and "fair" business risk profiles. The fair business risk profile reflects our assessment that the company will continue to maintain its leading positions in vinyl and wood flooring and ceiling systems products, strong brand names and recognition, a fair balance between residential and commercial end markets, "adequate" liquidity, and continued dividends from WAVE, Armstrong's ceiling grid joint venture with Worthington Industries Inc. (BBB/Stable/--).

The ratings and outlook incorporate our expectation that top-line revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be flat to slightly down, given ongoing weakness in domestic commercial end markets and residential repair and remodeling spending, as well as economic uncertainty in the Eurozone. We believe growth in repair and remodeling spending, from which Armstrong generates approximately 70% of sales, will remain in the low-single digits in 2012 and 2013, because of high unemployment and still-low consumer confidence. Standard & Poor's economists are projecting unemployment rates of 8.2% and 8% in 2012 and 2013, respectively. They are also projecting total housing starts of 760,000 and 940,000 in 2012 and 2013, respectively; however, much of the growth will come from the multifamily sector, and products Armstrong sells into the multifamily market typically carry a lower margin than products it sells into the single-family market. In addition, our economists are projecting 0.4% GDP growth for the Eurozone in 2013, after negative 0.6% growth in 2012. Armstrong generates about 20% of sales from Europe.

Despite relatively weak top-line growth, we expect Armstrong to continue its ongoing cost-cutting and other rationalization efforts. As a result, we expect EBITDA of between $380 million and $400 million in 2012 and 2013 (including $55 million in annual WAVE dividends). We estimate total leverage (which includes adjustments for pensions, operating leases, and dividends and half the operating debt from WAVE) to be about 4x by year-end 2012, and between 3.5x and 4x by year-end 2013. In addition, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain between 20% and 30%. We consider these metrics to be in line with the current rating, given Armstrong's fair business risk profile.

We believe the company's financial policy will continue to be aggressive, as the company has paid about $1.3 billion in dividends to shareholders over the past two years, which it partly funded with debt. We think additional dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions are likely over the course of our ratings horizon, but expect total leverage to remain at about 4x or below, a level we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate in the event of additional dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions. We expect Armstrong to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million.

Liquidity

Given our operating expectations, we believe Armstrong has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes:

-- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under the company's $250 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and by at least 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.

-- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

-- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures.

The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $230 million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility, about $45 million of capacity under a $100 million receivables securitization facility, and about $217 million of cash as of June 30, 2012. We expect Armstrong to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million.

Furthermore, we estimate cash flow from operations to be between $250 million and $300 million in 2012 and 2013. Given increased capital expenditures in 2012 to fund the construction of four new plants, we estimate free operating cash flow will be breakeven to slightly negative. In 2013, we expect free operating cash flow to rise to about $50 million, as we believe some of Armstrong's new plants will come online, and capital expenditures will begin to step down.

We expect Armstrong to maintain adequate headroom under its 4.5x maximum consolidated new leverage covenant, which begins to tighten in 2014, as well as its 3x minimum interest coverage covenant. Aside from minimal term loan amortization payments, Armstrong will not have debt maturities until 2015, when its term loan A and revolving credit facility mature.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Armstrong World Industries Inc., published on RatingsDirect on April 5, 2012.

Outlook

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Armstrong's total leverage will remain at 4x or below. We also believe that Armstrong's ongoing cost-cutting and rationalization efforts will continue to improve EBITDA, despite a still-challenging economy. We also expect Armstrong to keep total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million.

We could lower the rating if the company continues to increase its use of debt for additional shareholder-friendly actions or debt-financed acquisitions, or if the ongoing weakness in the company's end markets results in lower-than-expected profitability. We could take a negative rating action if total leverage exceeds 4.75x on a sustained basis, or if total liquidity, including balance sheet cash and revolver availability, falls below $200 million. We consider a positive rating action unlikely over the next year, given the company's aggressive financial policy toward shareholder dividends, which we consider to be a key rating factor.

