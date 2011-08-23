TEXT-Fitch: Chennai Water Desalination downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Chennai Water Desalination Limited's (CWDL) outstanding senior project bank loans to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The downgrades reflect the project's materially low operating performance since the start of commercial operations (commercial operation date (COD): July 2010) at the seawater desalination plant, resulting in lower-than-expected cash flows. Debt service coverage ratio has slipped below 1x and will most certainly remain below breakeven for FY12 and possibly in FY13 also unless plant operations stabilise. Problems with quality of electricity supply and sea water turbidity have resulted in the plant achieving below 80% of its targeted production volume of 95 million litres per day (MLD).

Pro-rata reductions to fixed capacity charges made by the off-taker (based on actual volume of water supplied) have further depressed cash flows available for debt service. The project has contested this action on the premise that contracted availability was certified at the time of COD and only performance deductions on the variable charges and penalties may be levied for reduced volume of water supplied.

Despite the poor operating and financial performance, the bank debt continues to amortise as per schedule. The main sponsor, who supported the project through the construction delay, continues to infuse unsecured loans into the project for its debt servicing. Although not contractually required, the sponsor intends to continue providing support and this is an important consideration for the rating in the short term. That said, the debt service reserve account has not yet been funded; however, Fitch has been informed that a bank guarantee for this amount is expected to be posted shortly.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that absent long-term operating performance stabilisation, including production ramp-up and overcoming plant outages issues, the rating may be downgraded further. Conversely, an improvement in CWDL's operating performance, the plant's ability to supply 95MLD water on a sustained basis can stabilize the credit quality. Further, if the off-taker concedes the company's claim, the cash flows will receive a considerable fillip.

A tightly wound amortization schedule and a sharp increase in interest rate on the INR-denominated loan from an initially assumed 9% to 12.75% put additional pressure on the rating. However, Fitch notes that even at the current performance levels, the project has capacity to retire debt given the 14-year tail.

The 'take-or-pay' nature of the 25-year bulk water purchase agreement with the state-owned utility continues to be the main credit strength along with reasonably strong structural features and contractual provisions. Completion risk has now been mitigated with the declaration of COD, although a series of unexpected technical difficulties resulted in a 21-month delay during construction.

CWDL is an SPV incorporated to design, construct, operate and maintain a 100 MLD seawater desalination plant at Minjur, about 35 kms north of Chennai. The project's sponsor is IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd. ('Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable), which through its subsidiary, IVRCL Assets and Holdings Ltd . (IVRCLAHL), owns 75% equity, while the remaining 25% equity was owned by Befesa Construccion y Tecnologia Ambiental, S.A.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Befesa Medio Ambiente S.A (Befesa). In FY11, IVRCLAHL acquired a further 15% beneficial interest in the project's equity from Befesa.

CWDL:

- Rupee term loans aggregating around INR270m and foreign currency loans of around INR755m equivalent: downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind) from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; and

- INR50m performance security (executed in the form of a bank guarantee): downgraded to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'.