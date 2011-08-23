TEXT-Fitch:No rtg impct on SF deals from Popular, Sabadell & Bankinter downgrades

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Following its recent downgrades of Banco Popular Espanol , Banco de Sabadell and Bankinter , and subsequent rating withdrawal of Bankinter, Fitch Ratings has received detailed feedback from the banks and transaction management companies regarding the actions that will be taken on the majority of SF transactions in which these entities are involved as counterparties. The agency understands that full implementation of remedial actions will be achieved within the next 30 calendar days.

Under Fitch's SF Counterparty Criteria, the agency expects counterparties to have a minimum Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a minimum Short-term IDR of 'F1' (not on Rating Watch Negative) to support note ratings at the 'AAsf' category or higher. For transactions where the highest note rating does not exceed 'A+sf', counterparties with a minimum rating of 'BBB+'/'F2' will be considered eligible counterparties.

For exposures that cannot be addressed by collateralisation (eg issuer account banks), Fitch expects remedial action to be completed within 30 calendar days. Fitch has contacted the respective Gestoras (trustees) and financial entities and received feedback on the remedial actions already implemented and formalised, or at least received sufficient information to support assurances that remedial actions will be fully implemented in the coming weeks.

Fitch will monitor the situation closely and if the Gestoras fail to fully formalise remedial actions in the next 30 calendar days, the agency will take appropriate rating action on the affected notes to reflect the additional counterparty risk.