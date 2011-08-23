TEXT-S&P afrms and wthdrws NC KazMunayGas GAMMA Score

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Governance Services said today it
affirmed and subsequently withdrew its Governance, Accountability, Management
Metrics and Analysis (GAMMA) score assigned to JSC NC KazMunayGas (NC KMG) at
'GAMMA 4+' (according to a 1 to 10 scale with 1 being the lowest and 10 the
highest). NC KMG is an integrated oil and gas company wholly owned by
Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan.
The withdrawal of the GAMMA score is made at Standard & Poor's initiative. It
reflects our decision to cease providing stand-alone governance scores, while
continuing to incorporate governance analysis in our global and local scale
credit ratings.
"We appreciate that the executives and the board of NC KMG seek to overcome
several governance issues that constrained the GAMMA score. These constraints
include, primarily, the limited autonomy for NC KMG in determining strategy
and lack of clarity regarding the social functions that the company might be
required to perform in the future," said Standard & Poor's governance analyst
Oleg Shvyrkov. "It may take some time before these initiatives produce
concrete results and improve the overall governance situation at the company,
however."
NC KMG's overall GAMMA score of NC KMG was the result of four component scores
of 1 (low) to 10 (high).
-- Shareholder influence: '4+'
-- Shareholder rights: '5'
-- Transparency, audit and ERM: '5+' (raised from '5')
-- Board effectiveness, strategic process and incentives: '4+'
The strengths of corporate governance practices at NC KMG, according to
Standard & Poor's Governance Services, include the following:
-- In our view, representatives of the shareholder and independent
directors are highly competent and knowledgeable of the industry. They provide
close management oversight, and decision-making is mostly consensus-based. The
independent directors form a majority on all board-level committees.
-- The overall level of transparency is good, and the timing of
disclosure has improved markedly in 2011. Annual IFRS statements are audited
by a widely known international auditor, Ernst & Young.
-- The main elements of enterprise-wide risk management are in place and
gaining experience. The internal audit department uses a risk-based approach
and reports to the audit committee of the board.
-- NC KMG is the most valuable asset of Samruk-Kazyna, the sovereign
wealth fund of Kazakhstan. Samruk-Kazyna and the government have been pushing
for governance improvements at companies under its control. This includes the
appointment of experienced independent directors, encouraging transparency and
risk management procedures.
Standard & Poor's analysis has, however, identified several weaknesses in the
company's governance system, including the following:
-- According to our analysis, there is a risk that the government of
Kazakhstan may influence NC KMG to invest in projects of national importance
that may lie outside its core area of expertise or otherwise not meet its
investment criteria. As a consequence of such influence in the past, NC KMG
holds a significant number of noncore assets, which may stretch the resources
of management and distort performance metrics.
-- NC KMG often serves as a government policy tool for insuring domestic
supplies of affordable oil products, and its domestic downstream operations
have a strong social focus. NC KMG does not have autonomy in executive
compensation policies.
-- NC KMG has limited autonomy in strategy-setting and at the same time,
Samruk-Kazyna and the government are not always able to formulate their
strategic guidelines for the company. This severely handicaps strategic
planning at the company, in our view.
-- Independent directors are in the minority on the board and do not have
any specific veto powers. In 2010 and 2011 they attended most board and
committee meetings via telephone conferencing, which in our view constrained
their influence.
-- Several gaps in disclosure remain, and the investor relations function
is only starting to be developed.
The opinions expressed are the independent opinions of Standard & Poor's
Governance Services and do not reflect the opinions of other areas of Standard
& Poor's. Standard & Poor's Corporate Governance Scores, GAMMA scores, and
other analytic services are performed as entirely separate activities in order
to preserve the independence and objectivity of each analytic process.