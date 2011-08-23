TEXT-Fitch affirms Rwanda at 'B'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Rwanda's Country Ceiling at 'B' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'.

Rwanda's 'B' rating reflects its low GDP per head, poorly diversified economy and high reliance on international aid. These weaknesses are balanced against strong political and economic leadership that have favoured pro-growth structural reforms and delivered a strong macroeconomic performance. According to the World Bank's Doing Business report, Rwanda was the world's best reformer in 2010.

"Strong economic performance has brought a rapid increase in GDP per capita, which has almost doubled over the past five years," says Arnaud Louis, Associate Director in Fitch's Sovereign team. "However, structural improvements, such as increased economic diversification and lower reliance on international aid need to be seen before further positive rating action is possible."

GDP grew by 7.5% in 2010 spurred by fiscal and monetary loosening and the global economic recovery. As fiscal policy tightens from 2011, monetary policy should remain accommodative and support private sector credit. Fitch forecasts that GDP growth will be about 7% up to 2013. The biggest near-term downside risk is deterioration in the external environment, including higher imported inflation that would affect domestic demand.

A stable exchange rate compared to neighbouring countries and good harvests contained price growth at 2.3% in 2010. Inflation increased to 5.8% in June 2011 driven by fuel and food prices but is well below the double digit levels of regional peers. The National Bank of Rwanda is ready to tighten policy if inflation exceeds its 7.5% target at end-2011.

After an expansionary fiscal policy in 2010/11, the 2011/12 budget plans fiscal tightening through higher tax receipts from improvements in VAT and income tax collection, and lower spending. Fitch forecasts the deficit could decline to 2.4% of GDP in 2011/12 and 0.3% in 2013/14 from an estimated 4.8% of GDP in 2010/11. Increasing the low tax take of 14% of GDP is necessary to reduce reliance on international aid, which accounts for 44% of total budget revenues.

Government debt reached 20.2% of GDP in 2010/11, but remains much lower than the 'B' median (40% of GDP) thanks to previous extensive debt relief. Most of the debt (68%) is external and concessional, which ensures that annual interest service remains low (1.8% of government revenues). With fiscal discipline and rapid GDP growth, Fitch forecasts government debt to decline further as a percentage of GDP to 18% by 2013/14.

Reflecting the narrow export base, the current account deficit reached 6% of GDP in 2010. Fitch forecasts that it will remain above 5% of GDP up to 2013. However, large capital inflows should more than offset the current account deficit and allow official international reserves to remain above six months of current account payments (6.4 in 2010).

The incumbent president was re-elected in 2010. The relatively smooth post-election period, despite criticism from opponents outside Rwanda, suggests the government should be stable in coming years. However, Mr Kagame's lengthy rule and the stability it has brought highlight the importance of an orderly succession after 2017.

Downward pressure on the rating would arise from any threat to political stability. Given the dependence on international aid, deterioration in donor inflows would also be a rating negative.

Conversely, lower reliance on international aid, improved economic diversification, and a stronger export base that would allow a decline in the current account deficit would be a rating positive.