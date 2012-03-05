TEXT-Fitch afrms Goldman Sachs India Capital Markets's CP

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Goldman Sachs India Capital Markets Private Limited's (GICL) INR10bn commercial paper (CP) programme rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The rating is driven by Fitch's expectation of continued support from GICL's ultimate parent - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (GS; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR): 'A'/Stable; Viability Rating: 'a'), as well as by the former's integration within the GS group of companies in terms of global policies, systems and management. The ratings factor in GS's 100% ownership of GICL, the common "Goldman Sachs" brand name and management control by the parent. GS has invested USD50.5m in GICL as of Q3FY12 (financial year ending March 2012), and Fitch believes further capital support will be undertaken, if required.

The ratings may be downgraded if the linkages with and support from GS are deemed by Fitch to have weakened or if GS's ratings are downgraded close to India's sovereign rating of 'BBB-'.

GICL received final approval for launch of "primary dealer" business in April 2011, and business volumes have started to pick up from Q1FY12. The company is exposed to market risks in dealing and market-making of government securities and to credit risk on interest rate derivatives. The latter is a very small part of the portfolio at this point and downside risks are limited. The operating performance will depend on GICL's ability to effectively manage the interest rate risks. As business volumes grow, risk management systems of the company will be tested. Fitch believes the group's global expertise, systems and processes equip it well to manage these market risks. Nevertheless, the agency expects the parent to continue to be involved in supervision of local operations and risk management.

GICL is a primary dealer that trades and underwrites dated government securities and treasury bills. The company is also a market-maker of interest rate swaps. GICL is fully owned by Goldman Sachs (Mauritius) NBFC L.L.C, which is ultimately owned by GS.