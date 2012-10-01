TEXT-S&P revises SCA outlook to positive,'BBB+/A-2' affirmed

Oct 01 -
Overview
-- Sweden-based hygiene and forest products group Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget SCA has transformed into a consumer products group with a focus
on hygiene products.
-- We believe that the group's business risk profile will benefit from
its increasing focus on relatively stable hygiene products and the divestment
of more volatile packaging operations.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive because we believe SCA's
profitability margin could become sustainably higher and more stable in the
future.
-- We are affirming the ratings at 'BBB+/A-2'.
Rating Action
On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Swedish hygiene and forest products group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
(SCA) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on SCA.