TEXT-S&P revises SCA outlook to positive,'BBB+/A-2' affirmed

Oct 01 -

Overview

-- Sweden-based hygiene and forest products group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has transformed into a consumer products group with a focus on hygiene products.

-- We believe that the group's business risk profile will benefit from its increasing focus on relatively stable hygiene products and the divestment of more volatile packaging operations.

-- We are revising the outlook to positive because we believe SCA's profitability margin could become sustainably higher and more stable in the future.

-- We are affirming the ratings at 'BBB+/A-2'.

Rating Action

On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swedish hygiene and forest products group Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on SCA.