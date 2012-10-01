UK would veto BAE/EADS if terms not right - defmin source

LONDON Oct 1 The British government would be prepared to use its 'golden share' to veto the proposed $45 billion merger between EADS and BAE Systems if the terms were not right for Britain, a defence ministry source said.

Priorities for the British government include jobs and future security for BAE plants in Britain. It would also insist that the defence business is based in Britain with a British chief executive, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"(Prime Minister) David Cameron, (business minister) Vince Cable and (defence minister) Philip Hammond don't really want France and Germany owning more than 9 percent - they want a combined company to be a commercial organisation and free of overt political influence," the source said.

Three German sources said on Monday that the merger talks are at risk of failing due to the divergent stances of the governments involved.