TEXT-S&P places LDK Solar on watch neg after lower guidance

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 -

-- China-based photovoltaic product manufacturer LDK Solar Co., Ltd. has revised its 2011 full-year guidance for revenue and gross margin to below our earlier expectation.

-- We believe the company's leverage is likely to rise and remain high in 2011 because of the lower-than-expected profitability.

-- We are placing our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale rating on LDK on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on China-based LDK Solar Co., Ltd. (LDK) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Standard & Poor's also placed its 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale rating on LDK on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"We took the rating action after LDK lowered its financial guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Fang. "We believe the company is likely to attribute the revision largely to the drop in market prices and worse-than-expected demand since the second quarter."

In our view, LDK's leverage may rise and remain high in 2011 if the company's profitability is weaker than our expectation and if the company's debt does not decline over the next two quarters.

For full-year 2011, LDK lowered its revenue guidance to US$2.5 billion-US$2.7billion from US$3.5 billion-US$3.7 billion previously, and gross margin to between 15% and 20%, from 24%-29% previously. In our projection, these revisions are likely to lead to a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 5x and debt-to-capital ratio of above 60% for full-year 2011, Mr. Fang said.

Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months when more information is available. The information includes a detailed analysis of the company's first-half results and an update on LDK's expected capital expenditures under dampened market conditions, its liquidity, and financing plan in next six to 18 months.

We may lower the rating on LDK by one notch if we believe the company's leverage may remain high in next 12 months. We may also lower the rating if LDK's liquidity deteriorates or refinancing risk heightens.

We may affirm the rating if we expect the company's leverage to improve to within our previous expectation in next six to 12 months. We had previously expected LDK's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to stay below 4x and its ratio of total debt to capital under 60%.

