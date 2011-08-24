TEXT-Fitch:Toll Brothers' CDS stumbles another 41% ahead of earnings

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 24 - Ongoing weakness in the home construction sector is still weighing on the major U.S. homebuilders, with credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Toll Brothers feeling adverse effects of late, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Toll Brothers (reporting today) have widened 41% to price deeper in below-investment grade space. CDS liquidity fell five rankings to the 13th regional percentile. 'Lower CDS liquidity signals less market uncertainty over future CDS pricing for Toll Brothers,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (INDUSTRIALS/Support Services)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 288 basis points (bps) to 393 bps, an increase of 36%. The liquidity score on CITIC Resources Holdings Limited increased from 12.15 to 12.19 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 91st percentile to the 93rd percentile.

H.J. Heinz Company (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 50 bps to 71 bps, an increase of 43%. The liquidity score on H.J. Heinz Company decreased from 8.05 to 7.98 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 37th percentile to the 41st percentile.

Medtronic, Inc. (HEALTH CARE/Health Care Equipment & Services)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 68 bps to 89 bps, an increase of 31%. The liquidity score on Medtronic, Inc. decreased from 8.01 to 7.82 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 36th percentile to the 37th percentile.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 191 bps to 269 bps, an increase of 41%. The liquidity score on Toll Brothers, Inc. decreased from 7.23 to 7.03 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the eighth percentile to the 13th percentile.

