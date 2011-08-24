版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 24日 星期三 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says that Block's ratings and outlook are not immediately affected by RSM sale announcement

Aug 24 H&R Block, Inc.'s , RSM McGladrey

*Moody's says that Block's ratings and outlook are not immediately affected by RSM sale announcement

