TEXT-S&P ratings - AVG Technologies N.V.

March 05 -

Ratings -- AVG Technologies N.V. --------------------------- 05-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Czech Republic

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Feb-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$235 mil bank ln due 03/15/2016 B+ 03-Feb-2011

