TEXT-S&P revises AVG otlk to positive;afrms 'B+' rtg

March 05 -
Overview
-- Czech Internet security services provider AVG Technologies N.V. (AVG) recently completed
an IPO, which we believe has improved its capital structure.
-- In addition, fast-growing revenues in the company's platform division are driving a
continued improvement in operating performance.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on AVG to positive from stable and affirming our
'B+' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise our long-term rating on
AVG by one notch over the next 12 months if the company continues to improve its operating
performance while maintaining limited leverage.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Czech
Republic-based Internet security services provider AVG Technologies N.V. (AVG) to positive from
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on AVG and our
'B+' issue rating on AVG's $235 million senior secured term loan.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows AVG's IPO on Feb. 1, 2012, which we believe has improved the
company's capital structure. As a result of the IPO, we have revised upward our assessment of
AVG's financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive," to reflect the meaningful
improvement in AVG's Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics and cash balances.