TEXT-S&P revises AVG otlk to positive;afrms 'B+' rtg

March 05 -

Overview

-- Czech Internet security services provider AVG Technologies N.V. (AVG) recently completed an IPO, which we believe has improved its capital structure.

-- In addition, fast-growing revenues in the company's platform division are driving a continued improvement in operating performance.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on AVG to positive from stable and affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on the company.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise our long-term rating on AVG by one notch over the next 12 months if the company continues to improve its operating performance while maintaining limited leverage.

Rating Action

On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Czech Republic-based Internet security services provider AVG Technologies N.V. (AVG) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on AVG and our 'B+' issue rating on AVG's $235 million senior secured term loan.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows AVG's IPO on Feb. 1, 2012, which we believe has improved the company's capital structure. As a result of the IPO, we have revised upward our assessment of AVG's financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive," to reflect the meaningful improvement in AVG's Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics and cash balances.