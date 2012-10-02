TEXT-S&P ups Nordenia to 'BBB-'; outlook stable

Oct 02 -
Overview
-- Paper and packaging producer Mondi Group has announced that it has
completed the acquisition of Germany-based flexible film and packaging
manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia).
-- Applying our corporate criteria on parent-subsidiary links, we are
equalizing our ratings on Nordenia with those on Mondi Group.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on
Nordenia to 'BBB-' from 'B+' and our issue rating on Nordenia's senior
unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the ratings
from CreditWatch positive.
-- The stable outlook on Nordenia mirrors that on Mondi Group.
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'BBB-' from 'B+'
its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based flexible film and
packaging manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia). Additionally, we
raised our issue rating on Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured
second-priority notes to 'BBB-' from 'B'.
At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with positive implications on July 11, 2012. The outlook is stable.
We have also withdrawn our recovery rating on the notes, as we do not apply
recovery ratings to investment-grade issues.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the announcement by paper and packaging producer Mondi
Group (BBB-/Stable/--) that it has completed the acquisition of Nordenia.
Mondi Group now owns almost 100% of Nordenia. Nordenia was previously
majority-controlled by Los Angeles-based investment management company Oaktree
Capital Management L.P. (A-/Stable/A-2).
Applying our corporate criteria on parent-subsidiary links, we have equalized
our long-term corporate credit rating on Nordenia with that on Mondi Group. We
see Nordenia as a core subsidiary of Mondi Group that is fully integrated into
Mondi Group's operations, strategy, and management, and we understand that
Nordenia will be renamed "Mondi Consumer Packaging International AG."
Nordenia is also integrated into its parent's liquidity, financing, and risk
management policies. Mondi Group has not formally guaranteed the senior
unsecured second-priority notes, but Nordenia will now count as a material
subsidiary of Mondi Group under the cross-default clauses in Mondi Group's
principal debt facilities.
Our rating on Nordenia also reflects our assessment of Nordenia's business
risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
Liquidity
We assess Nordenia's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, in line with
that of Mondi Group.
Nordenia's senior unsecured second-priority EUR280 million notes are subject to
change-of-control provisions that were triggered as a result of the
acquisition, requiring an offer to repurchase the notes (at 101% of their
aggregate principal amount) to be made within 30 days. In the unlikely event
of noteholders accepting such an offer, Mondi Group has sufficient liquidity
from its recent EUR500 million notes issue to purchase the EUR280 million notes.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Nordenia mirrors that on Mondi Group.
It also factors in our assumption that Nordenia will remain a key operating
unit of Mondi Group. Any rating action we might take on Mondi Group, including
an outlook revision, would lead to a simultaneous and identical change on the
ratings and outlook on Nordenia. We might also consider a negative rating
action on Nordenia if its core position in Mondi Group weakens.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Nordenia International AG
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- B/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating NR 5
NR--Not rated.