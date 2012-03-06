TEXT-Fitch affirms WPP at 'BBB+';stable outlook

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed WPP plc's (WPP) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings of the bonds issued
by WPP Finance S.A., WPP Finance UK, WPP 2008 Ltd and WPP Finance 2010 are affirmed at 'BBB+.'
The affirmation follows the announcement of WPP's preliminary results for FY11,
released on 01 March 2012, which confirmed the continued solid performance in
both earnings cash flow and the company's leverage profile. Revenues of just
over GBP10.0bn, ahead by 5.3% on a like for like basis, operating (EBITA) margin
at 14.3%, improved by 1.1 percentrage points and average net debt to EBITDA of
1.7x, all underpin the ratings.
Budget guidance for 2012 of 4% revenue growth, a further gain of at least 0.5%
in operating margins and limited M&A activity (the company is guiding to new
transactions amounting to GBP300m to GBP400m), should, in Fitch's view, be
achievable given WPP's track record and a somewhat begnign industry outlook at
present. The outlook for 2012 is supported by the US presidential elections, the
summer Olympics being held in the UK and the European Football Championships,
which together should add something like 1% to 1.5% to global advertising
expenditure.
Constraints to the rating include financial policies relating to M&A and
distributions which are unlikely, in Fitch's view, to see the company deleverage
significantly below current levels. While Fitch considers further deleveraging
from operational improvements to be achievable, as the world's largest global
advertising holding company (GHC), ongoing acquisition activity is inevitable,
which at times does present the risk for unexpected spikes in leverage, as was
the case with the Taylor Nelson Soffres (TNS) acquisition in 2008.
The degree to which financial policies were reined in following that deal (with
limits placed on future M&A, dividend growth and share buybacks), to bring
leverage back in line with management targets, do however suggest strong
financial discipline and regard for the company's credit profile. With leading
industry positions and global scale across a range of advertising and marketing
disciplines, the impetus for further M&A remains, although public statements
suggest a degree of caution and do not suggest the risk of transformational
deals to be high at present.
Macro level risks tend to reflect the potential for advertising, in particular,
to react quickly and severely to a recession, as was the case in 2009. The
degree to which WPP weathered the last downturn highlights the level of variable
costs in the cost base.
Downward ratings presure is likely to reflect a forecast leverage profile that
expected average net debt/EBITDA to remain above 2.5x for a sustained period of
time greater than two years) and a pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) margin
below 5%. While the FCF metric dipped to 3.6% in 2011 (based on preliminary
numbers), Fitch understands the scale of negative working capital flows in the
year, in part reflect unusual timing of payments over the past 15 months, and
that this trend should not be repeated in 2012. Fitch considers any breach of
downgrade guidelines to more likely result from M&A or a proactive change in
stance on current financial policies.