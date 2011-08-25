版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's ups EUR346.5m CLO notes of Euro Galaxy CLO B.V.

Aug 25 Euro Galaxy CLO B.V.

* Moody's upgrades EUR346.5m CLO notes of Euro Galaxy CLO B.V.

