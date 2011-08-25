TEXT-S&P raises Prague long-term ratings to 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 -

-- We have raised our foreign currency rating on the Czech Republic.

-- We are raising our long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings on Prague to 'A+' from 'A' following our upgrade of the sovereign.

-- We are affirming the 'A-1' short-term ratings.

-- The outlook on both the foreign and local currency long-term ratings is stable and reflects our expectation that the city will continue to display a sound operating budget performance.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on the City of Prague to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is now stable. The short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings were affirmed at 'A-1'.

Based on our criteria, we previously assessed Prague's indicative rating at 'a+', but capped the long-term rating at the same level as the long-term foreign currency rating on the sovereign. The upgrade follows our upgrade of the Czech Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) and evidence that the city continues to perform in line with our base-case scenario and our criteria for an 'A+' long-term rating.

The ratings on Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, reflect our view of the city's strong economic fundamentals; solid financial performance, despite the 2009 recession; positive liquidity situation; and relatively moderate debt burden.

Constraining factors include the evolving, but sound, institutional framework and limited future revenue growth, due to reform of the value-added tax regime, changes to tax-revenue distribution, and continuing pressure from the municipal transport company.

The stable outlook on the foreign and local currency long-term ratings reflects our expectation that economic recovery in the Czech Republic and Prague will continue in 2011, which should support the city's sound operating budget performance and liquidity position. The outlook also factors in our assumption of stable tax-supported debt below 60% of operating revenues until 2013.

We could raise the ratings under the following two conditions: First, reduced uncertainty with no major negative impact on Prague about the further development of the institutional framework and tax-sharing mechanism for Czech municipalities. Second, increased visibility of the new city management's long-term financial targets and policies.

We could lower the ratings if a significant and sustained drop in budgetary balances and cash levels were to lead to a strong increase in debt, which we consider to be unlikely at this stage.

