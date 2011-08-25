TEXT-Fitch asgns Fitch BB-(ind) rtg for Nav Bharat Buildcon

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Nav Bharat Buildcon Private Limited (Buildcon) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.
The ratings reflect Buildcon's established track record of 37 years and the five-decade-long experience of its promoters (founders) in civil construction. The ratings are underpinned by the company's comfortable debt metrics, with moderate net interest coverage of 4.65x at end-March 2010 (FY10) and low net financial leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDA) of 0.5x-1.5x over FY07-FY10. Further, Buildcon had a moderate order book of INR668.6m at end-May 2011 (2.15x of FY11 revenues).
The ratings are constrained by the steady decline in Buildcon's EBITDA margins since FY06 (FY10: 11.8%, FY09: 14.0%). The ratings are also constrained by the time overruns in the company's projects, its small size and pressure on its margins, making it vulnerable to liquidity pressures in a highly competitive and fragmented market.
Further, Buildcon has been short listed by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) for setting up a 1 Mega Watt solar power plant based on photovoltaic solar technology by 15 August 2011 in Rajasthan. As the project is majorly debt-funded, Fitch expects the company's credit metrics to weaken in the medium term. Its tight liquidity position is evidenced by the near 100% utilisation of its sanctioned limits due to the ongoing capex, though the company has maintained a positive cash flow from operations due to its negative cash conversion cycle from FY05-FY10.
A positive rating action may result from a significant increase in Buildcon's revenue and profitability and a sustained improvement in its net interest coverage. Conversely, a deterioration of the company's net interest coverage may result in a negative rating action.
As per the company estimates for FY11, its revenue was INR311m, up 29.6% yoy, with an EBITDA margin of 9.5% (FY10: 11.8%). The company's estimates for total adjusted debt as of FY11 are INR80.3m, (FY10: INR79.1m), including long-term debt of INR38.8m (FY10: INR36.1m), short-term working-capital debt of INR40m (FY10: INR29.1m) and the remainder in the form of unsecured loans and loans from private institutions.
Incorporated in 1974, Buildcon is a civil contractor primarily engaged in the construction like tunnels, canals and irrigation dams. Its head office is in Kishangarh, Rajasthan. The company has a 1.25 MW wind turbine generator plant at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The construction business contributes around 96% to its revenue.
Buildcon's bank facilities have been rated as follows:
- INR60.2m long-term loans: 'Fitch BB-(ind)';
- INR40m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'; and
- INR50m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: