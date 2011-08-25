版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's updts on CMBS transaction Fleet Street Finance Three plc

Aug 25 Fleet Street Finance Three plc

* Moody's updates on CMBS transaction Fleet Street Finance Three plc

