版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's ASSIGNS Aa2 RATING TO CONCORD TOWNSHIP'S GOB

Aug 25 Concord Township(PA)

*Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Concord Township's (pa) $9.735 million general obligation bonds, series of 2011

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐