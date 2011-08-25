版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's maintains 32 srs of nts of Pacific Capital on rvw

Aug 25 Pacific Capital International Limited

* Moody's maintains 32 series of notes of Pacific Capital on review for possible downgrade.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐