TEXT-Fitch Affirms Bank of Ayudhya at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Ayudhya
Public Company Limited's (BAY) ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. The full list of rating actions is included
at the end of this release.
The ratings and Stable Outlook are based on BAY's robust performance,
sufficiently strong capital position for its risk profile and, as expected,
continued improvement of asset quality. The ratings also consider BAY's greater
use of wholesale funding, including bills of exchange (BE), relative to
similarly rated peers. In light of BAY's 8% share of system assets, loans and
deposits, Fitch believes there is a moderate probability of government support,
in case of need.
BAY's net profit in H111 grew a strong 38% to THB5.8bn, driven by a high net
interest margin stemming from its large exposure to higher-yielding retail
lending, well-managed funding costs and lower provisioning costs. Return on
average assets increased to 1.32% in H111 (2010: 1.07%) and should continue to
improve with lower and more stable provisioning. BAY's retail lending increased
significantly to over 40% of total loans from 30%, after acquiring assets from
the Thai operating units of General Electric Capital Corporation Inc. and
American International Group in 2008-2009.
The bank's asset quality has improved over the past two to three years despite a
volatile operating environment. Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to THB36bn
(5.35% of total loans) at end-June 2011 (end-2007: THB72bn; 15.87%), aided by
active loan restructuring, sales and write-offs of NPLs, and tighter credit
standards. The bank has plans to sell further NPLs in H211. Loan loss coverage
also strengthened to 92.6% at end-June 2011 from 88.7% at end-2010, in line with
the industry average.
Funding and liquidity profile remains a risk. BAY's deposits are lower than
those of the major banks, accounting for 72% of total funding at end-June 2011
due to higher long-term wholesale funding to better match its asset profile. Its
loan/deposit ratio (including BE) of 102% at end-June 2011, although lower than
108% at end-2010, remains high compared with an average of 91% for the country's
top four banks. Liquid assets have declined to about 16% of deposits, money
market and short-term funding at end-June 2011, which is lower than an average
of about 20% for major Thai banks.
A large recapitalisation in 2007 and continuous internal capital accretion due
to profitable operations have helped BAY report one of the highest capital
positions among Thai banks, which Fitch views as appropriate for its risk
profile. Its Tier 1 capital and equity/assets ratios of 12.16% and 11%
respectively at end-June 2011 have remained stable despite ongoing acquisitions
and organic growth in the past three years. Moreover, Fitch would expect its
capital position to hold up even should the operating environment deteriorate
moderately.
Positive rating action may result from significant improvement in BAY's deposit
franchise to a level closer to its major domestic peers, as measured by the
share of retail deposits of total funding. Maintaining its strong capital
position and sustainable profitability may also benefit the ratings. Any sharp
increase in liquidity risk, including heavy reliance on wholesale funding, risk
of significant deterioration in asset quality due to aggressive asset growth
and/or material weakening of capital position may lead to negative rating
action.
The debt ratings are consistent with Fitch's relevant criteria for rating such
instruments which are performing.
BAY was established in 1945 and is Thailand's fifth-largest commercial bank.
GECIH, a subsidiary of General Electric Capital Corporation Inc. , now holds 33%
stake, while the Ratanarak Group holds 25%. BAY also has stakes in affiliated
securities broking, fund management and insurance broking.
Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's ratings
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'
- National Long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'