TEXT-S&P Ups Gelsenwasser, Wasser u. Gas Westfalen to A-; otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 26 -
-- German water and gas utility Gelsenwasser
continued its stable
operating performance and strong cash generation during the last
12 months.
-- Financial debt at Gelsenwasser's intermediate parent,
Wasser und Gas
Westfalen GmbH, was reduced in excess of the amortization
requirement, which
improved the credit metrics of the combined entity.
-- We are raising our long-term ratings on Wasser und Gas
Westfalen and
Gelsenwasser to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Wasser
und Gas
Westfalen and Gelsenwasser's credit risk profile will continue
to benefit from
the reliable cash flows from Gelsenwasser's water and
gas-network operations,
along with further gradual reduction of financial debt at the
holding level.
Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it had raised its long-term corporate
credit rating
on Germany-based holding company Wasser und Gas Westfalen GmbH
(WGW) and its
subsidiary, water and gas utility Gelsenwasser AG to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The
outlook is stable.
We raised the ratings on Gelsenwasser and WGW to reflect the
improved credit
metrics of the entities on a combined basis. This is the result
of the stable
business model and continuous strong cash generation of
Gelsenwasser and
reduction of financial debt at the holding level (WGW).
WGW is an intermediate holding company whose sole asset is
its 93%
shareholding in Gelsenwasser. A profit-and-loss transfer
agreement exists
between the two entities, requiring Gelsenwasser to transfer its
profit to
WGW. Gelsenwasser itself has very little financial debt. Our
analysis takes a
consolidated approach, and the ratings on WGW and Gelsenwasser
are
fundamentally linked.
Gelsenwasser is a leading water and gas supplier in the
densely populated Ruhr
region in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia
(AA-/Stable/A-1+).
Supplying drinking water, which we see as low risk, generates
the major share
of the group's EBITDA. In its own service area, Gelsenwasser
enjoys a monopoly
secured with long-term contracts. The remainder of
Gelsenwasser's EBITDA
relates mainly to the distribution and supply of natural gas;
its
gas-distribution network is a regulated monopoly. According to
our estimates,
more than 70% of Gelsenwasser's EBITDA relates to providing a
stable water
supply and its regulated gas networks. These strengths are to an
extent offset
by Gelsenwasser's exposure to competitive and more volatile
energy retail and
trading activities.
WGW and Gelsenwasser's combined financial profile is
characterized by the
active use of financial leverage. However, the profile has
continuously
improved over the years thanks to WGW's debt reductions and
Gelsenwasser's
strong operating performance and cash generation. Consequently,
the key credit
metrics of the combined entity have improved. At the end of the
fiscal year,
Standard & Poor's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO)
to debt had
increased to 23.7%, EBITDA interest coverage to 5.2x, and debt
to EBITDA
leverage had decreased to 3.9x.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that WGW and
Gelsenwasser's
combined credit risk profile will continue to benefit from the
reliable cash
flows from Gelsenwasser's water and gas-network operations,
along with further
gradual reduction of financial debt at the holding level. For
the current
rating level, we would expect the combined group comfortably to
sustain an
FFO-to-debt ratio above 20% over the cycle.
We could consider a negative rating action should we
perceive a weakening in
the business profile, should the company be unable to
sustainably achieve the
ratio targets, or should it be unable to secure the refinancing
of its
long-term financial debt well in advance.
We currently see limited upside for the rating, due to the
group's modest size
and diversification. Significant improvement in the financial
risk profile
could lead to a positive rating action, however.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's
Standardizes Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008