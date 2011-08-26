TEXT-S&P: No ratings impact on Hidili ratings

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating on Hidili Industry International Development Ltd . (BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--) is not affected by the company's weaker-than-expected results for the first half of 2011 and its reduced production targets for the full year. That's because our rating already factors in Hidili's limited record of achieving its production growth targets. Also, we anticipate that relatively high coking coal prices in China will partly compensate for Hidili's weak production. The company produced 1.54 million tons of raw coal in the first half of this year, much lower than we anticipated. It has now dropped its full-year production target to 4.2 million tons, lower than our forecast of 4.5 million tons.

We maintain our negative outlook on the rating because we believe Hidili's financial performance in the next 12 months should improve from the current level. It's uncertain if the company can ramp up production at the mines it has acquired in the past few years. We expect Hidili's financial leverage to remain at an aggressive level. Our rating doesn't factor in any acquisitions. Given Hidili's still aggressive financial risk profile, a primarily debt-funded acquisition could be negative for the rating.