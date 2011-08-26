TEXT-S&P: No ratings impact on Hidili ratings

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
the rating on Hidili Industry International Development Ltd
. (BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--) is not affected by the
company's weaker-than-expected results for the first half of
2011 and its reduced production targets for the full year.
That's because our rating already factors in Hidili's limited
record of achieving its production growth targets. Also, we
anticipate that relatively high coking coal prices in China will
partly compensate for Hidili's weak production. The company
produced 1.54 million tons of raw coal in the first half of this
year, much lower than we anticipated. It has now dropped its
full-year production target to 4.2 million tons, lower than our
forecast of 4.5 million tons.
We maintain our negative outlook on the rating because we
believe Hidili's financial performance in the next 12 months
should improve from the current level. It's uncertain if the
company can ramp up production at the mines it has acquired in
the past few years. We expect Hidili's financial leverage to
remain at an aggressive level. Our rating doesn't factor in any
acquisitions. Given Hidili's still aggressive financial risk
profile, a primarily debt-funded acquisition could be negative
for the rating.