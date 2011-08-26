TEXT-S&P Kerry's interim results have no rating impact

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Hong Kong-based Kerry Properties Ltd . (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) is not affected by the company's first-half 2011 results, despite higher borrowings and weaker-than-expected property sales in China. Kerry's stronger liquidity and logistics business, as well as its stable recurring income support the rating.

As of June 30, 2011, Kerry's total borrowing was Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 31.69 billion, up 35% from Dec. 31, 2010. The company's cash balance increased to HK$18.70 billion, significantly higher than historical levels. While we expect Kerry to spend a portion of the cash for capital expenditure, including land bank acquisitions, we believe the company will likely manage its balance sheet in line with its record of disciplined financial management.

In our view, Kerry is on track to meet its full-year property sales target of HK$10 billion. The company's weak property sales in China highlight its exposure to high-end projects in areas with purchase restrictions. Nevertheless, we expect the property sales from its Hong Kong projects to more than compensate the weakness in China for 2011. Operating profit at Kerry's logistics business grew 64% during the six months ended June 2011, and we expect this business line to continue to do well for the remainder of the year due to locked-in orders. The company's recurring income, mainly property rental and warehouse income, rose 6%, and its interest coverage was 1.77x.