TEXT-Fitch migrates Sutlej Textiles to "non-monitored" category

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Sutlej
Textiles and Industries Limited's (STIL) 'Fitch
BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term Rating to the "Non-Monitored"
category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on
the agency's website. Simultaneously, Fitch has classified
STIL's following bank loan ratings as "Non-Monitored":
- INR7,297m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';
- INR500m fund-based working capital limits (cash credit):
migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';
- INR2,000m fund-based limits (including working capital
demand loan and packing credit): migrated to 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch A3(ind)';
- INR310m gold card export credit limits: migrated to 'Fitch
A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)';
- INR300m short-term bank loans: migrated to 'Fitch
A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'; and
- INR330m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to
'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'.
The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored"
category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of STIL. The
ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period
of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period.
However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information
during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated
and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".