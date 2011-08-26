TEXT-Fitch afrms Asian Development Bank at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Asian Development Bank's (AsDB) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA', and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook for the Long-term
IDR is Stable. The rating affirmation reflects the bank's strong capitalisation and conservative
financial policies, as well as the strong support AsDB enjoys from its member countries.
AsDB's lending operations have grown at a rapid pace in recent years, with
outstanding loans increasing by 10.0% in 2010 (16.4% in 2009). Lending is
predominantly made to sovereign entities. However, private sector operations are
growing more rapidly than public sector lending and accounted for 11.1% of total
exposure (loans, equity participation and guarantees), compared to 10.1% at
end-2009. In Fitch's opinion, these activities, which are riskier than sovereign
lending, are expected to grow quickly in the near term. However, they will still
represent a minor share of its operations, limiting the impact on asset quality.
Despite AsDB's focus on emerging countries, the performance of its loan
portfolio is excellent. Impaired loans represented only 0.1% of the gross loan
portfolio at end-2010 and are concentrated in the private sector and largely
covered by provisions. The overall quality of the portfolio has improved in
2010, with the share of loan and guarantees to investment grade counterparties
rising to 45.5% at end-2010, from 41.7% in 2008. As with other MDBs, AsDB's loan
book is characterised by high risk concentrations. The largest single exposure,
China ('A+'), accounted for 66.9% of equity at end-2010. The other largest
borrowers are Indonesia ('B+'), India ('BBB-'), Philippines ('BB') and Pakistan
(not rated).
AsDB's capitalisation has been substantially reinforced by the 200% capital
increase launched in 2009, to which the large majority of member countries had
subscribed as of July 2011. The ratio of usable capital to required capital
increased to 17.6x at end-2010, and will further increase at end-2011, when the
US callable capital is taken into account. However, like other MDBs, the bank is
increasingly relying on callable shares to strengthen its capitalisation. The
share of paid-in to subscribed capital will decrease to 5.0% once the capital
increase is completed, from 6.8% at end-2009.
The bank is making increasing recourse to leverage, as illustrated by the marked
increase in the ratio of debt to equity (to 331.6% in 2010 from 286.7% in 2009).
However, despite the long maturity of loans, the bank is highly liquid. It holds
a portfolio of high quality liquid assets which covered 203.8% of short-term
debt at end-2010.
Like other multilateral development banks, AsDB is not subject to banking
regulation. It complies with strict self imposed prudential rules in terms of
credit risk, capital adequacy, leverage and liquidity.
AsDB benefits from strong support from its 67 member countries. Japan
('AA'/Negative) and the US ('AAA'/Stable) are the largest shareholders in the
bank, with 15.6% of the capital each at end-June 2011 (including new shares
subscribed by the US). Support takes the form of unpaid shares, representing
94.9% of subscribed capital at end-2010. This can be called by the bank if
needed. In light of the high credit standing of shareholders (countries rated
'AA-' and above owned 55.0% of callable capital at end-2010), Fitch believes
that support would be granted if needed.
AsDB's rating Outlook is Stable. If the financial difficulties of large
non-Asian shareholders translate into rating downgrades, they may have negative
credit implications. However, in Fitch's opinion, the AsDB's 'AAA' rating could
withstand a downgrade of key shareholders to within the 'AA' category. Downward
pressure on the rating could also arise over time from a too-rapid growth in
lending operations, particularly in the private sector.
The AsDB was established as an MDB in 1966 to promote the social and economic
development of Asian countries. It provides loans to developing member countries
under preferential conditions. Headquartered in Manila, the AsDB employed 2,833
staff at end-2010.