TEXT-Fitch asgns Fitch BBB-(ind) rtg for Indore Dewas Tollways loan

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indore Dewas Tollways Limited's (IDTL) INR4,500m bank loan, maturing in July 2024, a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

IDTL is an SPV, incorporated to implement a lane expansion (from four to six lanes) project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). IDTL is owned by Gayatri Group (74%) and DLF Infra Holding (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR6,000m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR4,500m, sponsor contribution of INR600m and expected net toll revenues during construction of INR900m.

The rating reflects the project's strong revenue potential as portrayed in the traffic consultant's study in 2010. The 45km stretch of the road is part of the National Highway 3 (NH-3), connecting two important cities of Madhya Pradesh (MP) - Indore and Dewas, and running along the Industrial region of Gujarat. Indore is the commercial capital of MP, and a major textile and engineering city. 25km from Indore is the Pithampur special economic zone in the Dhar district, which has a considerable automobile industry presence.

The rating further reflects the company's fixed-price construction contract with Gayatri Projects Limited (GPL), an experienced engineering, procurement and construction contractor. The contract has a provision for payment of liquidated damages for any completions delays. Also, the sponsor has provided an undertaking to meet any cost overrun in the project, shortfalls in revenue collections to fund construction and any escalation in operations and maintenance expenses, over and above the budgeted cost.

The rating is however constrained by the uncertainty about the medium and long-term growth rate of traffic on the road and GPL's limited experience in operating toll road projects. The sponsor's base case assumes total passenger car units of 42,330 as on FYE10 and then it is expected to grow by 8%, 6%, 5% for FY11-FY16, FY17-FY20 and FY20-FY25, respectively. This risk is partially mitigated during the construction phase because the sponsors are contractually obliged to fund any revenue shortfall due to low traffic levels (up to INR900m).

Further, IDTL will have to make a fixed monthly premium payment to NHAI (annually INR241m with a yearly escalation rate of 5%) from the appointed date. That said, notification of the appointed date has been delayed and further delays cannot be entirely ruled out. A separate notification permitting levy of tolls is also pending. As per the concession agreement, the commercial operation date (COD) and concession period end date will be 910 days and 25 years, respectively, from the appointed date.

However, Fitch notes that as tolling on the entire stretch begins right from the appointed date, risk of revenue deferment due to completion delays is minimised, unless there is an inordinate delay in the receipt of the tolling notification. Also, when the project achieves scheduled COD and the amortization of the senior term loan commences (April 2014), sufficient time would be available for traffic to ramp-up and stabilize at forecasted levels. Fitch also notes that any further material delays in receiving the appointed date would require amendment in the debt repayment schedule. In the absence of the said restructuring, IDTL's credit profile may be negatively impacted.

Further, the project is also exposed to a variable interest rate and fluctuations in inflation as toll rates are partially indexed to the wholesale price index. A tight loan amortization schedule with the debt expected to be fully paid in only 10 years results in very thin base case debt service coverage. Therefore, IDTL's ability to absorb materially low traffic growth or high financing costs is limited. That said, the project has a negotiated fixed interest rate of 10.75% till COD, which mitigates interest rate risk during the project implementation. After COD, a three-month debt service reserve account, major maintenance annual provision and dividend distribution restriction (below debt service coverage ratio of 1.10x) provide a marginal cushion.