TEXT-Fitch asgns Fitch BBB-(ind) rtg for Indore Dewas Tollways loan

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indore Dewas Tollways
Limited's (IDTL) INR4,500m bank loan, maturing in July 2024, a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
IDTL is an SPV, incorporated to implement a lane expansion
(from four to six lanes) project on a design, build, finance,
operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from the
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; 'Fitch
AAA(ind)'/Stable). IDTL is owned by Gayatri Group (74%) and DLF
Infra Holding (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR6,000m,
which is being funded by a term loan of INR4,500m, sponsor
contribution of INR600m and expected net toll revenues during
construction of INR900m.
The rating reflects the project's strong revenue potential
as portrayed in the traffic consultant's study in 2010. The 45km
stretch of the road is part of the National Highway 3 (NH-3),
connecting two important cities of Madhya Pradesh (MP) - Indore
and Dewas, and running along the Industrial region of Gujarat.
Indore is the commercial capital of MP, and a major textile and
engineering city. 25km from Indore is the Pithampur special
economic zone in the Dhar district, which has a considerable
automobile industry presence.
The rating further reflects the company's fixed-price
construction contract with Gayatri Projects Limited
(GPL), an experienced engineering, procurement and
construction contractor. The contract has a provision for
payment of liquidated damages for any completions delays. Also,
the sponsor has provided an undertaking to meet any cost overrun
in the project, shortfalls in revenue collections to fund
construction and any escalation in operations and maintenance
expenses, over and above the budgeted cost.
The rating is however constrained by the uncertainty about
the medium and long-term growth rate of traffic on the road and
GPL's limited experience in operating toll road projects. The
sponsor's base case assumes total passenger car units of 42,330
as on FYE10 and then it is expected to grow by 8%, 6%, 5% for
FY11-FY16, FY17-FY20 and FY20-FY25, respectively. This risk is
partially mitigated during the construction phase because the
sponsors are contractually obliged to fund any revenue shortfall
due to low traffic levels (up to INR900m).
Further, IDTL will have to make a fixed monthly premium
payment to NHAI (annually INR241m with a yearly escalation rate
of 5%) from the appointed date. That said, notification of the
appointed date has been delayed and further delays cannot be
entirely ruled out. A separate notification permitting levy of
tolls is also pending. As per the concession agreement, the
commercial operation date (COD) and concession period end date
will be 910 days and 25 years, respectively, from the appointed
date.
However, Fitch notes that as tolling on the entire stretch
begins right from the appointed date, risk of revenue deferment
due to completion delays is minimised, unless there is an
inordinate delay in the receipt of the tolling notification.
Also, when the project achieves scheduled COD and the
amortization of the senior term loan commences (April 2014),
sufficient time would be available for traffic to ramp-up and
stabilize at forecasted levels. Fitch also notes that any
further material delays in receiving the appointed date would
require amendment in the debt repayment schedule. In the absence
of the said restructuring, IDTL's credit profile may be
negatively impacted.
Further, the project is also exposed to a variable interest
rate and fluctuations in inflation as toll rates are partially
indexed to the wholesale price index. A tight loan amortization
schedule with the debt expected to be fully paid in only 10
years results in very thin base case debt service coverage.
Therefore, IDTL's ability to absorb materially low traffic
growth or high financing costs is limited. That said, the
project has a negotiated fixed interest rate of 10.75% till COD,
which mitigates interest rate risk during the project
implementation. After COD, a three-month debt service reserve
account, major maintenance annual provision and dividend
distribution restriction (below debt service coverage ratio of
1.10x) provide a marginal cushion.