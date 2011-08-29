版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 16:19 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Toyota Motor Credit Corp. rtgs at Aa3

Aug 29 Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

*Moody's confirms Toyota Motor Credit Corporation ratings at Aa3, outlook is stable

