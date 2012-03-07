BRIEF-Moody's cuts CEDC to Caa1 & maintains review for downgrade

US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as it navigates unchartered territory
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 07 Central European Distribution Corporation (CEDC)
* Moody's downgrades CEDC to Caa1 from B3 and maintains review for downgrade
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* CVR Partners reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces fourth quarter 2016 results