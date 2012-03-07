版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 7日 星期三 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts CEDC to Caa1 & maintains review for downgrade

March 07 Central European Distribution Corporation (CEDC)

* Moody's downgrades CEDC to Caa1 from B3 and maintains review for downgrade

