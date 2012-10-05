TEXT-S&P:Long-Term 'A' rtg on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance affirmed

Oct 05 -
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'A' long-term
counterparty credit rating on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. (Mitsubishi UFJ Lease)
after the company announced that it will acquire aircraft leasing company JSA
International Holdings L.P. (JSA), which has mainly U.S.-based operations. The
affirmation reflects our view that the impact of the acquisition on the rating
on Mitsubishi UFJ Lease is likely to be within our current assumptions. The
outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating remains stable.