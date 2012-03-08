TEXT-S&P puts Autoliv Inc. senior notes on creditwatch positive

March 08 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it had placed its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating on Autoliv Inc.'s 8% senior notes due April 30, 2014 on CreditWatch with positive implications.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer ratings on the company and the 'K-1' Nordic national scale rating. These ratings are not on CreditWatch.

We understand that the senior notes are to be remarketed beginning March 12, 2012 consistent with their original terms as part of equity units issued in 2009. The interest rate on the remarketed notes may be reset, but the final maturity will not change. We expect to raise the rating on the senior notes by two notches to 'BBB+' once associated forward purchase contracts for Autoliv Inc. common stock are settled, which we understand will take place on April 30, 2012. At that time, our hybrid capital criteria will no longer apply to the notes and they will rank pari passu with, and be viewed analytically as, senior unsecured debt issued at the Autoliv group's ultimate holding company. Although the issue does not benefit from upstream guarantees from the group's main operating units, we do not expect to notch down the rating on the issue due to structural subordination under our criteria. The level of debt at subsidiaries is currently below 20% of total assets, the level at which we consider notching under our criteria. In addition to the current level of structurally senior obligations in the group, its net cash position as of Dec. 31, 2011 and moderate financial policies, in our view, mitigate the risk of structural subordination of the notes.

The ratings on Autoliv Inc., the parent company of the Sweden-based Autoliv group, reflect our view of the company's leading market position in auto safety products, principally seat belts and air bags. The Autoliv group supplies leading global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and has a stronger and more diverse customer and geographic mix than is typical in the auto safety products industry. These strengths are offset by the close correlation of safety-system demand to cyclical new auto sales and recurring pricing pressure from OEMs. Accordingly, we assess Autoliv Inc.'s business risk profile as "satisfactory." We classify the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate" in view of its cyclical profitability but generally positive free operating cash flow. Despite particularly strong credit metrics and liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011, we view the company's financial policies as only "moderate" as we expect higher future borrowings.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action

To From

Autoliv Inc.

Junior Subordinated BBB-/Watch Pos BBB-

Ratings Affirmed

Autoliv Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Nordic National Scale Rating --/--/K-1

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Autoliv ASP Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Commercial Paper* A-2

Autoliv AB

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Commercial Paper* K-1

Commercial Paper* A-2

*Guaranteed by Autoliv Inc.