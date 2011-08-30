版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes VW's outlook to positive

Aug 30 Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VOWG_p.DE)

* Moody's changes VW's outlook to positive and affirms its A3/P-2 ratings.

