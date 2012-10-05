TEXT-S&P: Deutsche Telekom rtgs unchanged on link-up news

Oct 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and outlook on
German telecommunications operator Deutsche Telekom AG (DT; BBB+/Stable/A-2) remain
unchanged following the announced merger of DT's subsidiary T-Mobile USA, and MetroPCS
Communications Inc. (B+/Watch Pos/--), a U.S. listed wireless operator. We think at this
stage that the impact on DT's adjusted credit metrics would only be marginally
negative, including the dividend leakage that will result from its 74%
ownership of the new combined entity. At the same, we think that, post merger,
the new entity could have a somewhat improved business risk profile.
Importantly, and notwithstanding the transaction, we still expect DT's
financial risk profile to improve in 2013-2014, with a gradual reduction of
the Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio toward 3.1x and an
improvement in the ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt to the high
20s (in %). In addition, given that the merged U.S. entity will be listed, we
think DT will have broader financial flexibility. Lastly, we think DT's
liquidity will remain adequate, under our criteria, even assuming it would
need to refinance some external debt at MetroPCS.