TEXT-S&P places Carmeuse on creditwatch positive

March 08 -
Overview
-- Belgium-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. has announced an
agreement to dispose of its U.S. industrial sand division for $290 million.
-- We understand management plans to use the bulk of the proceeds for
debt reduction, which could lead us to reassess the company's financial risk
profile.
-- We are placing the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Carmeuse
on CreditWatch with positive implications, reflecting potential for a
one-notch upgrade.
-- We plan to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the next two months,
once the disposal has been completed, and pending a further review of the
company's growth strategy and financial policies.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Belgium-based lime producer Carmeuse Holding S.A. on CreditWatch with positive implications.
We could either raise or affirm the rating when we resolve the CreditWatch
placement.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade and
follows an announcement that Carmeuse intends to dispose of its industrial
sand division to Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) for about $250
million in net proceeds (after taxes and related disposal costs). The disposal
is subject to clearance from U.S. anti-trust authorities. Management has
indicated that it expects completion of the transaction by the end of March or
early April 2012. We understand management plans to use the bulk of the
proceeds to reduce net debt and accordingly we anticipate an improvement in
the company's credit ratios, with fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
to debt potentially rising to 25%-30%.
Any decision to raise the rating would, however, depend on management's
financial policy commitment and medium-term plans for capital spending and
possible bolt-on acquisitions. For instance, we understand capital spending
might rise in 2012 to about EUR200 million, which would result in negative free
operating cash flow under our base-case assumptions. For this reason, we need
to review management's business plan and commitment to adhere to the company's
stated financial policy target of net debt to EBITDA of 2.0x-2.5x.
In the first nine months of 2011, Carmeuse generated FFO of about EUR157
million. Fully adjusted debt stood at about EUR850 million (adjusted for
operating leases, pensions, carbon dioxide financing, and a securitization
program) and the ratio of fully adjusted and annualized FFO to debt stood at
23%-24%. We nevertheless anticipate a weaker fourth quarter and will seek to
update our views on the company's resilience in 2012, given its exposure to
cyclical industries such as steel and generally weak economic conditions in
Europe.
Liquidity
We classify Carmeuse's liquidity as "adequate", reflecting the company's
sources of liquidity, which exceed its uses by 1.5x or more over the next
12-18 months. We also expect net liquidity sources to remain positive, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
Carmeuse's liquidity sources in 2012 include:
-- Cash in hand (EUR42 million on Dec. 31, 2011 according to management).
-- Undrawn credit lines of EUR135 million under a multi-currency revolving
credit facility at year-end 2011, according to management. In addition, the
company has a EUR120 million committed line dedicated to meeting part of a 2014
bond maturity.
-- About EUR190 million in proceeds from the sale of the sand division.
-- Under Standard & Poor's assumptions, expected FFO of EUR170 million-EUR190
million.
Uses of liquidity in 2012 include:
-- Minimal short-term debt, following a refinancing in 2011. The next
main maturity is in 2014 when EUR208 million notes outstanding fall due. As
mentioned above, EUR120 of the credit facility is committed to partly meet this
maturity.
-- EUR150 million-EUR200 million in capital spending.
-- Modest dividends of EUR12 million-EUR20 million.
Given the terms of the company's covenants, we expect headroom of 20%-25%,
which we view as adequate. Under the covenant package, Carmeuse's total
leverage (debt to EBITDA) could not exceed 3.75x at year-end 2011. The total
permissible leverage ratio will decline to 3.35x and 3.1x in 2012 and 2013,
respectively. On Sept. 30, 2011, total leverage as calculated under the bank
covenant stood at 2.7x.
Recovery
Carmeuse's debt is rated 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating on
the company. The rated debt includes $450 million senior secured notes, and
EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2014. For a more detailed recovery
analysis, see "Research Update: Carmeuse Upgraded To 'BB-' On Re-Assessment Of
Business Risk And Proposed Refinancing; Outlook Stable", published on Ratings
Direct, April 12, 2011.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement with positive implications indicates the potential
for a one notch upgrade, subject to a positive review of Carmeuse's financial
risk profile. The review will focus in particular on management's financial
policies, including growth investments and ratio targets. In addition, we will
seek to update our views on the company's near- to medium-term operating
performance, given the currently difficult economic conditions in Europe. We
expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two months.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Carmeuse Holding S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- BB-/Stable/--
Calcipar S.A.
Senior Secured* BB-/Watch Pos BB-
Recovery Rating 3 3
Guaranteed by Carmeuse Holding S.A.